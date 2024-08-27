Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced yesterday that Israeli settlers shot dead a Palestinian and wounded three others in the village of Wadi Rahhal, south of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

The head of the Wadi Rahhal village council, Hamdi Ziyada, reported that settlers attacked the houses near the village school, amid live ammunition.

Ziyada added that “the occupation forces stormed the village to provide protection for the settlers, and fired sound and gas bombs at the residents, which led to dozens of suffocation cases.”

In a related context, Israeli settlers established a new settlement outpost yesterday near a Palestinian residential complex east of occupied Jerusalem.

The mayor of the Khan al-Ahmar community east of Jerusalem, Eid Khamis, said in statements reported by the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA, that a group of settlers established a settlement outpost in the Khan area. Khamis added that “the settlement outpost is only a few dozen meters away from the Palestinian population center.”

He considered that the presence of the outpost would oppress the residents and torture them to force them to leave.

About 200 Palestinians live in the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, in tin houses and tents. Over the years, they have been subjected to attempts to displace and uproot them from their homes for the benefit of a settlement project.

Since the beginning of this year, settlers have established 17 settlement outposts on Palestinian lands in the West Bank.

During the same period, the Israeli authorities legalized 11 new outposts, through cabinet decisions, or by modifying the influence of settlements, which threatens to seize more land and impose restrictions on more Palestinian villages and towns.

Meanwhile, settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday, under heavy protection from Israeli forces. The Jerusalem Awqaf Department reported that dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa from the Mughrabi Gate and toured its courtyards. This coincided with a heavy deployment of Israeli forces at the entrances to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City of Jerusalem. A general strike and mourning spread yesterday in the governorates of Bethlehem and Tulkarm, in protest against settler violations against Palestinians.

The Factions Coordination Committee announced a comprehensive strike in Bethlehem in protest against settler violations in the village of Wadi Rahhal, which included all aspects of life, except for the health sector.