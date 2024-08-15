Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

A Palestinian was killed yesterday evening by Israeli settlers in the town of Jit, north of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement: “One person was killed and another was critically injured in the chest by settlers who arrived at Rafidia Governmental Hospital from the town of Jit.”

This brings the number of victims in the West Bank as a result of Israeli army operations and settler attacks to 633 since October 7.

Eyewitnesses said that a large group of settlers attacked “Jit”, located on the main road between the cities of Nablus and Qalqilya, and fired live bullets at the residents, threw stones at the houses, and set fire to 6 Palestinian houses and vehicles.

In turn, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement: “Our crews in Qalqilya are dealing with a serious injury from live ammunition to the chest, as a result of settlers opening fire in Jit.”

She pointed out that the injured person was transferred to the hospital, and is undergoing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Israeli settlers’ attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank are escalating, including attacks on Palestinians, their property and their sources of livelihood.