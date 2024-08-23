Ciudad Juarez.– A group of approximately 30 people representing 300 families from the northwest gathered at the offices of the State Housing Commission (Coesvi) in Pueblito Mexicano to demand a solution to their demand for land for housing.

The demonstration, led by José Luis Barrios, highlighted the urgency of the situation: the lack of response to their requests for land allocation had generated a series of problems and unmet expectations.

In response to pressure from protesters, Luis Carlos Lozoya, Coesvi delegate, announced a concrete solution to address their demands.

Lozoya confirmed that Coesvi had identified suitable land in the southeast of the city, near Talamás Camandari Avenue.

The plots proposed for the new human settlements are located in the southeast of the city.

Initially, the settlers requested land from the State Government in the west from Coesvi to establish their homes in an orderly and legal manner.

However, the land initially evaluated in this area proved unviable due to problems with infrastructure and the feasibility of providing basic services.

This land has been considered viable after evaluating several options and overcoming technical problems that prevented the development of other properties in the western area.

The delegate explained that the new site has access to the necessary basic services, such as water and electricity, and that measures are being taken to ensure that the development is carried out efficiently.

Coesvi has decided to prioritise this land to avoid further delays and ensure that the affected families can begin building their homes as soon as possible.

In addition, Lozoya reported that Coesvi is working on an urbanization plan that includes the installation of all basic services on the land, which will allow the beneficiary families to have adequate infrastructure for their new homes.

This plan aims to avoid future problems related to the lack of services and to ensure a smooth transition towards the construction of housing.

The delegate also explained that the allocation of lots will be carried out directly with the beneficiaries, eliminating the possibility of intermediaries who could cause delays or additional problems.

The proposed solution includes the development of around 200 plots on the selected land, with the expectation that basic services will be installed within a reasonable time frame. Lozoya stressed that, although the process has been longer than expected, Coesvi is committed to resolving the situation in a timely manner.

“Solving the housing problem in the region is now a priority, and the urban development plan is expected to provide an effective solution for the affected families,” the delegate concluded. (David Ceniceros)