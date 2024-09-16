Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian school in the eastern West Bank, and assaulted students and teachers.

A local source said that a group of settlers attacked students at the Arab al-Kaabneh Elementary School in al-Ma’arjat, northwest of Jericho in the West Bank, according to what was reported by the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

He pointed out that the settlers beat students and teachers and abused their staff.

In turn, the Palestinian Ministry of Education confirmed that “the Israeli army and settlers storming the school affiliated with the Jericho Education Department, assaulting its administrative staff and teaching staff, terrorizing its students, and tampering with the school’s contents and facilities is a recurring scene.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement: “Our crews are dealing with 9 injuries from assault by settlers in the Al-Ma’rajat area near Jericho, and they were transferred to the hospital.”

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli army arrested two people, one of whom was an Israeli activist and the other the school principal, on the grounds of assaulting settlers.

In the same context, WAFA said that yesterday, settlers seized a residential apartment and a plot of land in the town of At-Tur, east of Jerusalem.

A local source reported that settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, stormed Al-Khalwa Street in At-Tur, raided a residential apartment, locked its doors, placed barbed wire around it, and installed surveillance cameras.

Yesterday, settlers stormed lands in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

Local sources reported that a number of settlers stormed an area called “Al-Yatmawi” in “Beita”, under the protection of Israeli soldiers, which led to the outbreak of clashes.

In turn, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned in a statement of the ongoing escalation and settler violations throughout the occupied West Bank, the latest of which was their attacks on students and teachers in a school.

She said: “These crimes are a translation of an official policy adopted by the Israeli government.”

Since the outbreak of the war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, the Israeli army and settlers have escalated their attacks on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, resulting in a total of 704 Palestinians killed, including 159 children, and about 5,700 wounded, according to data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.