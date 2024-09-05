Ahmed Atef, Al-Ittihad (Gaza, Cairo)

The head of the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Minister Mu’ayyad Shaaban, revealed that the residents of 28 Bedouin communities in the West Bank have been displaced as a result of attacks by Israeli settlers since October 7.

The head of the authority said in a statement carried by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) yesterday that “the title of forced displacement of Bedouin communities still carries a dangerous connotation in light of the methodology adopted by the occupying state in imposing a coercive, repellent environment on these communities.”

He explained that “this environment includes terror, intimidation, threats, and deprivation of grazing, water sources, and services.”

He stated that “the settlers’ ongoing attacks since October 7 have led to the displacement of more than 28 Bedouin communities, including 311 families, from their places of residence to other places, the most recent of which was the Wadi al-Faw community in the northern Jordan Valley.”

In a related context, the Israeli army stormed the city of Tulkarm again yesterday and besieged its camp in the northern West Bank, less than two hours after withdrawing from it.

Eyewitnesses reported that large Israeli forces stormed the city of Tulkarm and surrounded its camp.

The acting head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Gaza, Jonathan Whittall, warned of the devastating humanitarian consequences of the military escalation in the West Bank, calling for a halt to all forms of operations in residential areas.

Whittall said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that civilians in conflict areas are living in tragic humanitarian conditions, have lost their homes, and are moving from one place to another in search of a safe haven. Vital infrastructure has been damaged and destroyed by airstrikes, missiles, exchange of fire, and explosives.

He added that those affected are facing hunger, thirst, the spread of diseases, and extreme difficulty in obtaining their basic needs in light of the severe overcrowding in a small area of ​​the Strip, describing their living conditions as beyond the capacity of any human being to bear.

He pointed out the severe negative impact of the lack of clean water, sanitation facilities and basic hygiene supplies on the displaced.

Whittall explained that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs seeks to mobilize humanitarian partners from the United Nations and non-governmental organizations, in order to assess the needs of civilians affected by the recent events and respond with emergency assistance to the most affected people.