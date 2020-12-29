Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said that the share of national currencies in settlements between Russia and China in 2020 reached 25%, reports TASS.

According to Denisov, these figures indicate significant progress, since in 2013-2014 this share was about 2-3%.

The ambassador also noted that there is a certain share of difficulties in the calculations, but in this situation it is caused by necessity.

“Not only China and Russia, a wide range of countries around the world are faced with the need to leave the US dollar, because it is not only a financial instrument, it is also a strong lever of political influence,” he concluded.

