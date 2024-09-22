Zakharova: Without taking into account Russia and its interests, a settlement in Ukraine is impossible

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, named the conditions for resolving the crisis in Ukraine and emphasized that this is impossible without taking into account Russia’s interests.

Without Russia and taking its interests into account, it is impossible to achieve a fair and sustainable settlement. However, Kyiv and the West do not think about peace. They need war Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, Zakharova clarified the issue of Russia’s participation in “peace summits” on Ukraine. According to her, Moscow does not intend to attend such events. “This is another manifestation of fraud by the Anglo-Saxons and their Ukrainian puppets,” the diplomat said.

Related materials:

Kyiv is actively working on a plan that could allow peace talks with Russia to begin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was actively working on a plan that could allow peace talks with Russia to begin. He said three points of the plan were ready, but did not disclose their contents.

This will be the start and foundation for talking in any format with Russia. In any format, with any of its representatives. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

He added that if the Russian side does not like the plan, “their reaction to the specifics will be clear.” The Ukrainian version of the settlement was discussed by Kiev with the participants of the peace summit held in Switzerland in June, the politician specified.

Related materials:

The DPR believes that peace talks will not take place soon

Negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are unlikely to take place soon. The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin spoke about the prospects for a peaceful settlement.

So far, the nature of actions both on the line of combat contact and on the part of the governing bodies of the remaining part of Ukraine are not aimed at peace. Denis Pushilin Head of the DPR

He added that conflicts always end with negotiations, but in his opinion, Russia and Ukraine will not be able to reach the next stage in the near future.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa noted that Zelensky’s initiatives are not enough to start peace talks to end the military conflict. “What is being heavily advertised – the victory plan, statements about negotiations, Zelensky’s initiatives – does not mean that the parties are ready to negotiate. When the sabotage in Kursk Oblast was organized, it was obviously one of the elements of the plan to negotiate for the sale of territories. This will be unacceptable,” the deputy said.