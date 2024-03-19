Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Real Estate Disputes Settlement Center, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center – Department of Municipalities and Transport, achieved a remarkable achievement with regard to the settlement of real estate disputes during the year 2023, as the center completed 3,876 disputes, a percentage of 95%, out of 4,079 disputes registered during the same year.

This achievement came after real estate reformers held 10,376 sessions during the past year, while the total value of the cases settled amounted to 1.98 billion dirhams, which represents a milestone in the center’s performance and its pioneering role in supporting the stability of the real estate sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The percentage of real estate disputes that the Center succeeded in resolving amicably amounted to 28% of the total number of disputes completed, equivalent to 1,090 real estate disputes, which reflects the keenness to settle real estate disputes amicably using the latest means of conciliation and reconciliation. The Center confirms its continued commitment to strengthening the process of settling real estate disputes, which is reflected in the growth of The real estate sector in the emirate.

Rashid Al Kaabi, Director of the Real Estate Disputes Settlement Center, said: “The Real Estate Disputes Settlement Center’s achievements in 2023 constitute tangible evidence of our firm commitment to excellence and our relentless pursuit of establishing the highest standards of justice and fairness in the real estate sector. With its focus on settling disputes amicably, the Center played a pivotal role in maintaining “The Real Estate Dispute Settlement Center continues its efforts to improve its services and adopt innovative methods for resolving disputes, which contributes to the growth and stability of the real estate market in Abu Dhabi.”