Pentagon Chief Austin: Ukraine Conflict Will End Through Negotiations

The conflict in Ukraine will end through negotiations, but it is difficult to name the dates and timeframes. This was stated by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin during a group meeting at the Ramstein military base in Germany.

I believe that this conflict will be resolved at the negotiating table at some point, but when that moment will come is difficult to say. Lloyd Austin Pentagon chief

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for ending the conflict with Russia this fall. According to him, ending the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine will help restore a “reliable international security order.” He also called on Western partners to jointly help end the conflict.

Austin said Ukraine has its own long-range weapons for strikes deep into Russia

Ukraine has its own long-range weapons for strikes deep into Russia, the Pentagon chief noted. In this way, he answered journalists’ questions about why the US does not grant Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russian territory.

Ukraine already has significant capabilities of its own to attack targets beyond the capabilities of ATACMS or Storm Shadow. The Russians have moved their aircraft that they use for KABs beyond the range of ATACMS. We are focusing on helping them be more effective in defending their territory. Lloyd Austin Pentagon chief

Ukraine needs Western long-range weapons to strike Russian military airfields, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explained in turn. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces need to attack airfields located 100-150 kilometers from the border, from which bombers take off.

The politician also expressed regret that Kyiv cannot strike the Kremlin because it does not have sufficient long-range weapons.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on September 5 that it is important for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use long-range missiles to strike Russian military targets, which is why the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance are discussing this possibility.

Russia Calls on Zelensky to Follow Putin’s Plan to End Conflict in Ukraine

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky called on Vladimir Zelensky to confirm his intentions to end the conflict in Ukraine and follow the peace plan proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky declares the need to end the Ukrainian conflict this fall. But it is in vain that he appeals to Western puppeteers, who need the continuation of the proxy war against Russia until the “last Ukrainian” like air in the struggle for their hegemony. The truth of intentions should be confirmed in another way Leonid Slutsky State Duma deputy

He stressed that further Western arms deliveries will only delay, but will not change, the course of the special military operation (SMO).

On June 14, during a speech at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian president proposed his version of a peaceful end to the Ukrainian conflict. According to its terms, the neighboring country should become non-aligned, neutral, and non-nuclear. Western countries should lift sanctions against Russia and enshrine this in international documents.

In addition, Putin announced the condition of official recognition of the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, as well as Crimea as part of Russia. Ukraine must withdraw its troops from these territories, after which the military actions will immediately cease. According to Putin, this is not a temporary freeze, but a final end to the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the politician’s proposals an ultimatum and added that they are no different from the previous ones.