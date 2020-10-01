On Thursday, two cases of rape were reported in the township in the middle of a scuffle over the rape of a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The first case is from Kalwari area where a young woman from her village along with a retarded woman carried out the rape incident, while the second case is from Rudhauli. Here, a pregnant woman has been charged with abortion after rape by kidnapping a pregnant woman and taking her hostage.Police is investigating the matter by filing a report in both the cases. According to the Kalwari police, the 50-year-old victim is deaf and retarded. It is alleged that the accused young man of the village took advantage of the condition of the woman illegally and took her to an isolated place and carried out the crime. The accused threatened to kill the woman if she told anyone about the incident. According to the police, the woman, who was hurt due to the incident, told her son in the gestures that she was an emergency. The case reached the police and a report was filed against the accused.

Report against 10 people

According to the Rudhauli police, the victim’s mother alleges that her daughter is three months pregnant. It is alleged that the accused Paramveer kidnapped his daughter at knife point and raped her as a hostage. After this, the victim’s womb was dropped. SHO Shivakant Mishra said that a report has been lodged against 10 people of his family, including the accused, on the court’s order in the case.

According to the SHO, the allegations made by the victim’s mother are baseless. The victim and the accused have a love marriage. The complainant does not want the two to live together. The CO is currently investigating the case.