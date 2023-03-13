Informed sources said that Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to travel to the Russian capital, Moscow, soon, and perhaps next week, to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin, which is a date sooner than previously expected.
The planning for the visit comes at a time when China has offered to broker peace in Ukraine.
Russia’s Tass news agency reported on Jan. 30 that Putin had invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Russia in the spring.
Last month, Putin welcomed China’s top diplomat Wang Yi to Moscow and indicated that Xi would travel to Russia.
#Setting #date #Chinese #presidents #visit #Russia
Leave a Reply