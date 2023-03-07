Because of corona, baseball fans had to wait a while, but after six years the World Baseball Classic is back. With the Dutch Kingdom Team as one of the outsiders. Here’s what you need to know about the unofficial Baseball World Cup.

For the fifth time

The World Baseball Classic (WBC) is the only international baseball tournament in which the highly paid professionals from the American Major League (MLB) are allowed to participate. The event is being held for the fifth time. The first edition took place in 2006 and was won by Japan. That country successfully defended its title in 2009. The Dominican Republic was the best in 2013 and in 2017 the United States triumphed. The Orange reached the semi-finals in the last two editions.

Where is it played?

In America and Asia. The Netherlands, or rather Team Kingdom of the Netherlands (with players from Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten, Bonaire and the Netherlands), starts in Taiwan. Cuba will be the first opponent on March 8 at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung, which seats 20,000 spectators. Those who want to see the Orange live (on ESPN 1) at work will have to set their alarm, because the game already starts at 5 o'clock in the morning. The other opponents in group A are Panama (Thursday, March 9, 5 a.m.), Taiwan (Saturday, March 11, 12 noon) and Italy (Sunday, March 12, 1 p.m.).

The Americans celebrate winning the WBC in 2017. ©EPA



How’s it going?

The Netherlands must finish in the top two of the group to reach the quarterfinals (in Tokyo). The number 1 or 2 of group B (Japan, Korea, Australia, China or the Czech Republic) is the opponent. If that hurdle is also taken, the Orange will meet an opponent from group C (USA, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Great Britain) or group D (Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Israel, Nicaragua) in the semi-finals in Miami. The final is on March 21 in Miami. Of course, the tournament will be completed at lightning speed, because the new MLB season will start on March 30.

Who are the favourites?

Of course America, the country of the world's strongest baseball league. With MLB top players such as Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, Trea Turner and Mookie Betts, the team should be able to successfully defend its title won in 2017. But don't forget the Dominican Republic! According to the bookmakers, they are the team to beat. And that is not surprising given their enormous potential in MLB players – including Juan Soto, Rafael Devers and Jeremy Peña. But Japan, with superstar Shohei Ohtani in its ranks, is also one of the serious contenders.

Mike Trout is one of the highlights of Team USA. © AP



Does the Netherlands stand a chance?

If we are to believe the bookmakers, Orange as the best country in Europe is no more than an outsider. National coach Hensley Meulens has, among others, two-time World Series winner Xander Bogaerts, who has exchanged the Boston Red Sox for San Diego Padres, Jonathan Schoop (Detroit Tigers) and (currently still clubless) players with a wealth of MLB experience such as Jurickson Profar , Didi Gregorius and Andrelton Simmons. It still takes a while to find the right alignment. The last exhibition game, against the Taiwanese TSG Hawks, was lost 4-2 on Monday.