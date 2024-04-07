The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has set the dates for remote virtual visits to inmates of correctional and rehabilitation centers across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, via the smart application “Nafizati”, to be from Tuesday, the ninth of April, to Friday, the 12th of April, in the morning period from nine o’clock. in the morning until one in the afternoon.

The Judicial Department indicated that it is available to register the request to visit inmates electronically through the Abu Dhabi Government Services website “Tamm”, via the link https://www.tamm.abudhabi/ar-aeor via the following link www.adpolice.gov.aeThe approval must be sent via an SMS that includes the specific date and police station to carry out the visit remotely using the “Nafizati” application.

The Judicial Department stressed its keenness to continue providing quality services in the rehabilitation system for inmates in correctional and rehabilitation centres, with an emphasis on the importance of benefiting from modern technologies in implementing visits and communicating between prisoners and their families using video communication through specific police stations.