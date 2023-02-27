The US space agency, NASA, stated that it was decided to set the date for next March 2 as a new date for the attempt to launch the Falcon-9 missile carrying the Dragon spacecraft on the “crew-6” mission, which includes Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, at 09:34 am UAE time. And that is if all the appropriate weather conditions coincide, and the technical problems that hindered the launch this morning are resolved, indicating that it was unable to set a launch date for today, February 28, due to bad weather.

Today, NASA and SpaceX postponed the attempt to launch the crew-6 mission, which includes Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Space Station, in the longest journey by an Arab astronaut, due to a problem related to ground systems.

According to NASA, the mission teams decided to postpone until the problem that prevents the data from confirming the full load of the ignition source for the “Falcon 9” launch rocket engines, represented by triethylaluminium and triethylboron, is studied.