The Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced today, Friday, that Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain will host the Egyptian Super Cup match, whose new date has been approved on October 28, 2022 at 9:00 pm UAE time.

The expected confrontation brings together the two sides of the Egyptian Clasico, the most famous in the Arab world, the league and cup champions Zamalek and Al-Ahly runner-up. This is the fifth time that the UAE will host the Egyptian Super Cup match, after it was held in 2015 at (Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium) and in 2017 at (Mohammed Stadium). bin Zayed), and in 2018 at (Hazza bin Zayed Stadium) and in 2020 at (Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium).

The Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain is a magnificent architectural masterpiece and a luxurious sports edifice, which was built according to the best international standards for football stadiums and includes the latest advanced technologies in accordance with the requirements of the International Football Association (FIFA) for international stadiums, and it can accommodate more than 20 thousand spectators and is distinguished With comfortable seats spread over seven levels, it is one of the sports projects distinguished by its architecture and smart technologies in the Middle East. The stadium has also won a number of prestigious international awards after being named the best stadium in the world for 2014, outperforming 31 international stadiums from all continents. It won the “Best International Stadium Design for the Year 2017” award according to the World Stadiums Conference. It also hosted a large number of major international matches, including meetings with Manchester City during its presence in the UAE, as well as the 2017 and 2018 Club World Cup matches, in addition to the Asian Cup matches “UAE 2019”. “.

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council signed an agreement with the United Media Services Company and Presentation Sports to hold the two Egyptian Super Cup matches between the two teams that won the League Shield and the Egypt Cup for the last season 2020-2021, and the current season 2021-2022 in the sisterly United Arab Emirates, within the framework of fruitful cooperation between the two sides. And the close historical ties that unite the Emirates and Egypt, to be held within the agenda of international sporting events in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.



