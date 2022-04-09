Maurizio Setti explains to Dazn the reason why Verona did not appear on the pitch with the bands in mourning for the disappearance of Emiliano Mascetti. “I apologize to the family and everyone. Unfortunately, due to an oversight, the bereaved swaddling clothes remained in the hotel, and we had to send someone to retrieve them. I am very sorry and I apologize to everyone”
April 9, 2022 (change April 9, 2022 | 20:09)
