The Settebello has accomplished its mission, now it’s the turn of the Setterosa. From tomorrow to Thursday in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, the first phase of the new World Cup will be played: immediately very tough exams. “It’s a tournament that comes at a particular time of the season, close to the Champions League Final Four and the Scudetto quarter-finals. We haven’t had time to prepare properly, so I’m afraid our condition isn’t optimal, but naturally we’ll give the maximum” observes coach Carlo Silipo, forced to deal with the absence of the injured Bianconi and Giustini, precious players in the attack.

THE FORMULA

—

Difficult opponents: in group B, the Azzurri (bronze at the European Championships in Split and then fifth in the World League which is now making way for the new World Cup) will make their debut against China and then level up against Spain and the winner-take-all United States. In group A there are Holland, Greece, Hungary and Australia. The top two of each group will qualify for the finals on June 23-25 ​​(Long Beach, California), but will also play the second phase on April 19-21 (in Athens) to define the placements. In the same Greek headquarters, through another group, two more passes will be delivered. The latter two will come out of the Second Division tournament scheduled for May 1-7 (in Berlin). All matches streamed on World Aquatics YouTube channel, ex Fina. It will be a good test on the road to the World Cup in Fukuoka in July.