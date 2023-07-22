In fluency, meeting the US queens. In Fukuoka, in the round of 16 with New Zealand, Setterosa imposes itself without problems (14-7) and awaits the complicated quarterfinals with the champions. “The pressure will be on their shoulders and we will try to make them feel it” said Carlo Silipo to the microphones of Rai, regarding the match scheduled for Monday at 8 am Italian time. “If it depended on me, I would play even now” is the courageous message of Dafne Bettini, awarded as mvp. “Today another tournament has begun for us, let’s go ahead with our heads held high” Domitilla Picozzi guarantees.

Fresh from the defeat against Greece which meant a tougher path, the Azzurri calmly managed the match against the New Zealanders, who finished third in their group behind Hungary and Canada. In the middle of the match we are already on 10-3, many counter escapes materialised, in the third half a drop in concentration in defense (break of 0-3) which cannot compromise the result, therefore the new extension when Silipo urges us to put more intensity into it. Two New Zealand goals are awarded through the Var review. The referees are worse on the pitch. At rest Cergol and Galardi. “Overall I’m satisfied – observes the Neapolitan coach – but we need to improve. For example, I didn’t like how the centers moved, one-on-one they have to assert themselves”. That’s what will be needed against the Americans, on top of the world for four editions.