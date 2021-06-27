Francesca closes in 2’23 “06, beating the longest-lived national record, established by Scarcella (2’23” 32) at the 2009 World Championships. Pellegrini (24 “98) seventh on 50sl, 6 cents from the staff, Quadarella wins the 400sl. In the 200 medley Franceschi (2’10 ”26) touches the Cusinato record

Last crackling evening at the 58th Settecolli, last chance to qualify for the Games. And Francesca Fangio deserves the pass by dropping the most resistant Italian record, in the 200 breaststroke in 2’23 ”06: in 2009 at the World Championships in Rome the previous record was achieved by Ilaria Scarcella from Genoa in 2’23” 32. A long-lived record that the Livorno-born – who trains in Treviglio – improves with an impeccable performance (she had a staff of 2’24 ”26 two years ago). In the 200 sl the Hungarian Kristof Milak wins with the record of the review in 1’46 “39 while Stefano Di Cola climbs on the podium, trained by Stefano Morini in Ostia and companion of Detti and De Tullio, author of 1’46” 84 , which is the ninth Italian time trial ever.

relay race – Filippo Meglio, world finalist and Italian record holder, and probably Matteo Ciampi also enter the Italian 4×200. Another blue who is about to take off the pass – no official status – is Matteo Restivo, backstroke with a mustache and already on the European podium, author of 1’56 ”59, just a tenth over the time limit. Pernille Blume wins the 50 sl in 24 ”17 beating the world record holder Sarah Sjostrom by 8 cents, third the London Olympian Ranomi Kromowidjojo 24” 36. Sixth Costanza Cocconcelli, who with 24 ”90 becomes the second Italian ever, just 6 cents from the Italian record of Silvia Di Pietro, absent because of an injury. Seventh Federica Pellegrini in 24 ”98, six cents from her staff. Simona Quadarella wins the 400 sl in 4’06 ”88.

Record touched – In the 200 medley Sara Franceschi shakes the Italian record of Ilaria Cusinato by a cent in 2’10 “26, in the water after the 200 dolphin but also ready for the Olympic call as well as Costanza Cocconcelli, who improves in her fifth consecutive race in three days and touches in 2’13 ”68. And in the same specialty Alberto Razzetti touches in 1’58 ”34. But the Genoese stationed in Livorno at the Games has been there since March.

MEN – 200 sl: 1. Milak (Ung) 1’46 “39, 2. Sartori (Bra) 1’46” 81, 3. Di Cola 1’46 “84, 6. Better 1’47” 09, 7. De Tullio 1 ‘ 47 “11, 8. Dance 1’47” 11, 9. Ciampi 1’47 “17. 1500 sl: 1. Dalu 15’07 ”37, 2. Kalmar (Ung) 15’07” 74, 3. Matteo Lamberti 15’10 ”55. 200 back: 1. Restivo 1’56 “59, 2. Garcia Saiz (Spa) 1’57” 83, 3. Mora 1’57 “90, 4. Michele Lamberti 1’58” 40. 200 frog: 1. Kamminga (Ola) 2’07 “63 (record meeting), 2. Pizzini 2’10” 12, 3. Koch (Ger) 2’10 “12, 6. Castello 2’11” 15, 7. Giorgetti 2’11 “20. 50 butterfly: 1. Govorov (Ucr) 23 ”19, 2. Ceccon 23” 41, 3. Ponti (Svi) 23 ”53, 5. Codia 23” 63, 9. D’Angelo 23 ”79, 23” 79, 10. Revolt 23 ”80. 200 mx: 1. Razzetti 1’58 “34, 2. Cohen (Isr) 1’59” 56, 3. Coll (Spa) 2’00 “30, 5. Massimiliano Matteazzi 2’00” 61, 9. Pier Paolo Matteazzi 2 ’01 “28.

WOMEN – 50 sl: 1. Blume (Dan) 24 ”17, 2. Sjostrom (Sve) 24” 25, 3. Kromowidjojo (Ola), 6. Cocconcelli 24 ”90, 7. Pellegrini 24” 98. 400 sl: 1. Quadarella 4’06 “88, 2. Hassler (Lie) 4’08” 07, 3. Roncatto (Bra) 4’10 “90, 4. Mascolo 4’11” 39, 5. Caponi 4’11 ” 87. 200 back: 1. Panziera 2’08 “08, 2. Barzelay (Isr) 2’10” 76, 3. Gaetani (04) 2’12 “31, 4. Cenci 2’13” 29. 200 frog: 1. Fangio 2’23 “06 (rec, prev. Ital. 2’23” 32 Scarcella de 30-7 2009 in Rome), 2. Lecluyse (Bel) 2’23 “30, 3. Mamie (Svi) 2 ’23 “95, 4. Carraro 2’24” 24. 6. Castiglioni 2’26 “52, 11. Scarcella 2’30” 11. 200 butterfly: 1. Polieri 2’08 ”80, 2. Hosszu (Ung) 2”09” 19, 3. Cusinato 2’09 ”70. 200 mx: 1. Franceschi 2’10 “26, 2. Hosszu 2’11” 61, 3. Ugolkova (Svi) 2’11287, 4. Gunes (Tur) 2’13 “57, 5. Cocconcelli 2’13” 68, 7. Cusinato 2’14 ”85.

June 27, 2021 (change June 27, 2021 | 20:40) © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...