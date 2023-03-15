Clear path. In Zagreb, with the qualification for the finals already in hand, Settebello also beat the United States: full of self-esteem on the road leading to the World Cup in July. “A victory that seals a good path: we have improved in all phases, from defense to attack, even with valuable solutions. I like the spirit with which the boys face matches, from the youngest to the most experienced. There is cohesion in the group and good plays come from good condition, but we mustn’t rest on our laurels” comments coach Sandro Campagna.

Against Udovicic’s team, qualified by right for the last act that they will host in Los Angeles from June 30th, stuffed with knowledge of our championship (even the Italian-American Cupido who now plays in Barcelona), the Azzurri come out at a distance it had already happened in previous performances. Driven by a wild Di Somma, now among the best shooters around (awarded again as mvp, he will end up with 5 goals), we went from 3-3 to 8-3 between the second and third half, then closed on 9-4. The most beautiful goal of the match is signed by the young Ferrero, a “scarf” from the unusual position in the centre, for the 10-4. Italy also touches the 7 goal difference, before loosening up the scoring in defense a little and finishing on 16-10 (with 48% shooting). Mission accomplished and lots of applause: Renzuto, Echenique and goalkeeper Del Lungo shine among the others. Hungary also advanced from group A – led by Zalanki from Recco – thanks to a 13-10 win over Croatia. Group B rewards Spain, Greece and Serbia.