Already qualified for the finals, the Azzurri score five out of five in Zagreb: they close on 16-10 with 5 goals from Di Somma. Campaign: “Nice route”
Clear path. In Zagreb, with the qualification for the finals already in hand, Settebello also beat the United States: full of self-esteem on the road leading to the World Cup in July. “A victory that seals a good path: we have improved in all phases, from defense to attack, even with valuable solutions. I like the spirit with which the boys face matches, from the youngest to the most experienced. There is cohesion in the group and good plays come from good condition, but we mustn’t rest on our laurels” comments coach Sandro Campagna.
Against Udovicic’s team, qualified by right for the last act that they will host in Los Angeles from June 30th, stuffed with knowledge of our championship (even the Italian-American Cupido who now plays in Barcelona), the Azzurri come out at a distance it had already happened in previous performances. Driven by a wild Di Somma, now among the best shooters around (awarded again as mvp, he will end up with 5 goals), we went from 3-3 to 8-3 between the second and third half, then closed on 9-4. The most beautiful goal of the match is signed by the young Ferrero, a “scarf” from the unusual position in the centre, for the 10-4. Italy also touches the 7 goal difference, before loosening up the scoring in defense a little and finishing on 16-10 (with 48% shooting). Mission accomplished and lots of applause: Renzuto, Echenique and goalkeeper Del Lungo shine among the others. Hungary also advanced from group A – led by Zalanki from Recco – thanks to a 13-10 win over Croatia. Group B rewards Spain, Greece and Serbia.
ITALY:Del Lungo, F. Di Fulvio 1 penalty, Ferrero 2 (1 penalty), Marziali 2, A.Fondelli, F. Condemi, Renzuto 2, Echenique 1, N. Presciutti 1, Bruni 1, E. Di Somma 5, Sweet 1, Massaro. All. Campaign.
USA: Weinberg, Hooper, M. Vavic, Abramson 2, Daube 1 pen, Cupid 1, Hallock 3, Woodhead, C. Dodd 1, Stevenson 1 pen, Ehrhardt 1, Irving, Holland. All. D. Udovicic.
REFEREES:Miskovic (Mne) and Gomez (Spa).
NOTE:sup. no. Italy 8 (5 goals), USA 12 (4). Out. 3 f. F. Condemi on 29′, Renzuto on 31′, Abramson on 32′. Missed penalties by Daube in the 13th minute (post) and Irving in the 25th minute (saved by Del Lungo).
Wednesday 8: Italy-Japan 13-7, Croatia-USA 16-14, Hungary-France 10-6.
Thursday 9: Croatia-France 12-7, USA-Japan 13-11.
Friday 10: Italy-Hungary 9-8, USA-France 12-9.
Saturday 11: Croatia-Italy 13-14, Hungary-Japan 17-7.
Sunday 12: Croatia-Japan 14-8, Italy-France 11-8.
Monday 13: USA-Hungary 15-9, Japan-France 18-15.
Tuesday 14th: Croatia-Hungary 10-13, Italy-USA 16-10.
Classification: Italy 15; Hungary, Croatia, USA 9; Japan 3; France 0.
The formula: at the finals in Los Angeles, from 30 June to 2 July, two teams from group A (in addition to the USA) and the top three from group B in Podgorica with Montenegro, Serbia, Greece, Georgia, Australia and Spain.
March 14, 2023 (change March 14, 2023 | 22:46)
