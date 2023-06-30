In the Italian night the Final Eight in Los Angeles starts, in the quarterfinals the challenge to the ex Rath. Campaign: “But we will only be at the top at the World Cup”
The 60th birthday party is already in the album of memories, now Sandro Campagna is waiting for a gift on the pitch. Settebello’s adventure in the Final Eight of the World Cup begins during the Italian night, the event that replaced the World League won a year ago by the Azzurri for the first time: “I expect improvements in terms of the game after the recent friendlies with Croatia , we play in a fantastic environment and it’s a further motivation to do well. We certainly aren’t in top condition yet because we count on being there in two weeks at the World Cup” recalls the coach looking at the appointment in Fukuoka. The venue for these three days of competition is in Los Angeles, the Uytengsu Aquatics Center which is 45 minutes from Long Beach, where last week the last act of the Women’s World Cup was held (won by the United States, with Setterosa at sixth place). In the quarter-finals there is a match against Romania by the former blue left-footed Bogdan Rath: we shouldn’t suffer much, even if the new coach is doing a good job.
The vice-champions of the world, in fact, are returning from the two tests with the Croatian champions of Europe, solved by measure and in the sign of a great pressure: a defeat in Ostia (6-7) and a victory at the Stadio del Nuoto in Rome ( 8-7) within the Settecolli Trophy. They had qualified for the Final Eight with a splendid clean run in the group in Zagreb in March: five wins out of five. And while Serbia is in California without the star Dusan Mandic, who asked not to be called up after the clash with his club (Novi Beograd had put him out of the squad), there is also the return of two stars, the Hungarians Denes Varga and Marton Vamos. Also by personal choice, they had skipped the European Championships in Split. The winner of the World Cup will receive a prize of 60,000 dollars, first and second place will also ensure participation in the 2024 World Cup in Doha.
The blues: Marco Del Lungo, Gianmarco Nicosia, Jacopo Alesiani, Vincenzo Dolce, Vincenzo Renzuto, Edoardo Di Somma, Luca Damonte, Giacomo Cannella, Francesco Di Fulvio, Gonzalo Echenique, Andrea Fondelli, Matteo Iocchi Gratta, Nicholas Presciutti, Alessandro Velotto, Lorenzo Bruni, Luca Martial.
Friday 30: quarterfinals Germany-Spain (10 pm Italian time), Italy-Romania (24), Hungary-Greece (2), USA-Serbia (4).
Saturday 1: semifinals.
Sunday 2: finals.
