The 60th birthday party is already in the album of memories, now Sandro Campagna is waiting for a gift on the pitch. Settebello’s adventure in the Final Eight of the World Cup begins during the Italian night, the event that replaced the World League won a year ago by the Azzurri for the first time: “I expect improvements in terms of the game after the recent friendlies with Croatia , we play in a fantastic environment and it’s a further motivation to do well. We certainly aren’t in top condition yet because we count on being there in two weeks at the World Cup” recalls the coach looking at the appointment in Fukuoka. The venue for these three days of competition is in Los Angeles, the Uytengsu Aquatics Center which is 45 minutes from Long Beach, where last week the last act of the Women’s World Cup was held (won by the United States, with Setterosa at sixth place). In the quarter-finals there is a match against Romania by the former blue left-footed Bogdan Rath: we shouldn’t suffer much, even if the new coach is doing a good job.