The convocations, now, are made through the health bulletins. The last round of swabs, in the federal center of Ostia, said that Dolce and Mladossich also test positive at Covid, so there are 13 counted blues who tomorrow will face the Olympic champions of Serbia. The World League is launched, and it is the first major seasonal event for Settebello who this year will defend the world title in Fukuoka and then dive into the European Championships in Split. “Emergency or non-emergency, however, I would have given space to the guys who need to gain experience and prove that they are the first team. Any occasion is good. It will be a good test ”, observes Sandro Campagna.

THE FUTURE – The renewal operation has already begun after the Tokyo Games closed in seventh place. In the friendlies of recent months, with Croatia (double 12-11, defeat in Imperia and victory in Zagreb) and Spain (winner 20-16 in Madrid), the coach has included several young people from Progetto Tecnico, a group of talents on to aim for the future, many coming from the Under 20 who won the world silver last year. Lean formula, in the European zone of the World League: four groups of three teams, one-way matches, the first two of each group go to the Final Eight on April 14-16, with France qualified by right and will host the last act on the 25th. -30 July (with teams from the intercontinental tournament). There is no doubt that the Azzurri pass the first phase together with the Serbs, given the presence of the soft Slovakia in group C (we will receive it on February 15th), but the record will allow us to have a less difficult crossing in the quarters. Tomorrow at 7pm the debut in Sabac, 85 kilometers from Belgrade. Absent Bruni, positive for Covid, we will have Martial as the only role center. Even the two Olympic champions led by Savic are in full renewal, after the farewell of many big names. It is the only competition that Settebello has never managed to win. A match was postponed by Fina, Germany-France, at the request of the Germans overwhelmed by the infections.

THE CASES – Two side notes, from which Campagna does not escape. The Ortigia case, defeated 10-0 at the table by Len for not appearing in the semifinal of the Euro Cup in Palermo, causes nine positivity and relative quarantine imposed by the ASL: “Curious decision. Everything stems from unclear rules and protocols, drawn up in autumn 2020, regarding the round trip matches. I can understand that with six absent you can play the same, but nine is an abnormal number. After all, it is also a protection for the opponents. And if it is true that the Fina calendars allow little room for maneuver, this is not the case for the Euro Cup. Understanding and more flexibility would have been needed, also focusing on the gentlemen’s agreement. We must ensure that the sacrifices of the clubs are appreciated, not mortified ”. Then the case of the plants: with the rise in the price of electricity and gas, after the pandemic blow, the swimming pools become even more at risk of closure. “I believe that the extent of this crisis is not realized. I can only subscribe to the repeated warnings of federal president Barelli. From the government to the Coni, trusting in the mediation of Undersecretary Vezzali, we need to intervene promptly ”observes Campagna at the dawn of a special 2022, that is the thirtieth anniversary of the Olympic gold in Barcelona. “A memory that always makes my heart beat. All this time has already passed… Fuck ”.

THE CONVOKED: Del Lungo, Nicosia, E. Di Somma, M. Di Martire, F. Di Fulvio, N.Presciutti, Cinnamon, Damonte, A.Fondelli, Iocchi Gratta, Patchaliev, Del Basso, Martial.

THE GROUP: Hungary, Montenegro, Romania (A); Germany, France, Spain (B); Serbia, Italy, Slovakia (C); Greece, Croatia, Russia (D).

THE CALENDAR: tomorrow Serbia-Italy, 15 February Italy-Slovakia, 8 March Slovakia-Serbia.

January 17, 2022

