Sets | Milan Jaffi's interview will be removed from the new production season of the Veitola.doc series

Due to changes, the release of the second season of the series will be postponed from December to spring next year.

Uproar awakened Milan Jaffin the interview is cut off by the reporter Maria Veitolan from the new season of the Veitola.doc series, says MTV News.

Jaff's interview was supposed to be part of an episode dealing with street gangs and youth crime.

Jaff has been convicted of, among other things, aggravated child rape and rape, violent crimes, property crimes and drug crimes.

MTV's according to the interview has caused a discussion especially about whether “it is fair to give this class of criminal and his story space in the media”.

The publication of the second season of the series will be postponed from December to the spring of next year due to the changes to be made.