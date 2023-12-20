Wednesday, December 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sets | Milan Jaffi's interview will be removed from the new production season of the Veitola.doc series

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sets | Milan Jaffi's interview will be removed from the new production season of the Veitola.doc series

Due to changes, the release of the second season of the series will be postponed from December to spring next year.

Uproar awakened Milan Jaffin the interview is cut off by the reporter Maria Veitolan from the new season of the Veitola.doc series, says MTV News.

Jaff's interview was supposed to be part of an episode dealing with street gangs and youth crime.

Jaff has been convicted of, among other things, aggravated child rape and rape, violent crimes, property crimes and drug crimes.

MTV's according to the interview has caused a discussion especially about whether “it is fair to give this class of criminal and his story space in the media”.

The publication of the second season of the series will be postponed from December to the spring of next year due to the changes to be made.

#Sets #Milan #Jaffi39s #interview #removed #production #season #Veitola.doc #series

See also  Alleged conscientious objection: penalty service in the Arctic instead of NHL for Russian national goalkeeper
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
They reveal the duration of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth | Atomix

They reveal the duration of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result