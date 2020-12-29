Quique Setién, former coach of FC Barcelona, ​​stated that has “passed the mourning” that had to happen after being fired by the Barça team last summer and assured that He has no regrets about accepting that bench almost a year ago.

The Cantabrian coach participated in the ‘Solidarity Boxing Day‘from the Galician Football Federation, a telematic talk in which he valued his short time at Barcelona. “I have already overcome the mourning that I had to go through for what happened in Barcelona, but this is an accident, one more that you take as part of your job, “he commented.

Setién recognized that his life has “changed” for having been in the Catalan team, although it tries to “everything is the same” as before. “If you manage to live a little isolated from the whole environment, which is what I have done, you can live in a more or less calm way. I have changed my phone, they stop you on the street, they request interviews, but I try to remain the same“he explained.

He affirmed that of those months in Barcelona, ​​which he arrived in in January and from which he left in August, is left with “good and bad memories”, as in teams like Betis, Las Palmas or Lugo. “The experience was extraordinary. It is true that we do not enjoy what we would have liked, and with that illusion I was going from the beginning, but you have found things that were really quite complicated. Of course I would return to Barcelona and I would never regret having gone. Absolutely“He replied when asked if he would have done the same if he went back in time.

Of the 25 games in Barcelona, ​​it was “very happy” with the “changes” that his coaching staff was making. “The data showed that we were managing to improve some records from the beginning: recovering many more balls in the opponent’s field, having much longer possessions, control cons much better or have many more completions. They are objective data“, said.

However, he admitted that “later” they did not get “some other” records that they proposed and clarified that “In some cases” the current coach, Ronald Koeman, is not succeeding either. Regarding his relationship with the players throughout his career on the bench, he assured that He “never” had “problems except three or four in fourteen years.”

The ex-footballer explained that now he plays tennis, bicycles, practices paddle tennis and reads a lot, so the days are “short.” He also watches “soccer” though select the matches you want to watch, including some of the Royal Society. “He has extracted all the good things he has done in recent years, has a very clear philosophy and has found an extraordinary coach, who has been adding many things to the team. He may need to take that final step to fight for the title, but every year I see him better, with players more made and more aware of what they are capable of, “he said.

Regarding current football, he said that equality comes from the fact that “the teams are very, very worked.” “Although great players tend to make a difference, it is increasingly difficult for them because they prepare very well for matches. There is an extraordinary work in tactics and physical preparation. It is true that in many cases football is not so attractive, but the result is more uncertain. Except for the games in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​there is a lot of equality“he commented.

Setién affirmed that, although he has his defined game idea, “anything goes in football “and the championships have been” won with different styles “. He also noted that “never” has thought that the “drawing” of the game is the most important thing, “but the ability of the players to understand what you propose and the coordination between them.” “I’ve had a lot of very smart players, even smart players who were not very talented with the ball or technically outstanding, but who they always did what they had to do or what they knew how to do. In Lugo, for example, Fernando Seoane. He’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever had on a soccer field, “he said.

Asked whether he is in a hurry to return to a bench, he said that he is not “uncomfortable or in pain” and what “comes” to him will depend on whether he returns to training or not.