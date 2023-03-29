It seems like a joke, but we are exactly one week away from a gigantic event for the world of video games and cinema, that is precisely the premiere of Super Mario Bros. The Movie. It will have a very interesting cast of characters, and one of the ones that has attracted the most attention is the iconic Donkey Kong.

In recent interviews with the media to promote the film, the actor who will voice such a likeable character, Seth Rogen, has stated that he wants to have a solo film for the gorilla. And of course the perfect scenario would be that of the games of Countrysince also the old man cranky kong is set in the cast of Mario.

This is what he mentioned to comic book:

It would be funny. Honestly, I had a lot of fun making it and I think it’s a big, gigantic world, and it seems like something people would want to see.

Similarly, the actor who made Luigi, Charlie Day, has told the press that he wants a film focused on his character, specifically with the adventures he lives in the ghost mansion. But first, we will have to see the results of this first attempt at a three-dimensional film.

Remember that the 5th of April.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: Many of us are already dying to attend that movie theater next Wednesday and see the film in all its splendor, the best thing is that at least in Mexico there are shows in English. Now it’s just time to wait for that big day.