According to an interview with the newspaper The IndependentActor / director Seth Rogen has mentioned that there are many terrible jokes that comedians and actors prefer not to take responsibility for. In fact, although Seth rogen He hasn’t made horrible jokes, he accepts that not all of his comedy has aged well, but that’s okay.

Comedy is a medium that has been criticized in various ways in recent years, either for its power over the masses, for understanding complex problems, or for the problematic nature of some jokes. However, as mentioned Seth rogenHe is grateful that this is now being criticized because it means that we have made progress.

Seth Rogens and the culture of cancellation

Seth rogen mark the clear differences: ‘Saying something terrible is wrong and if you have done something terrible, you should face the consequences. That is not a culture of cancellation ‘. He points out that seeing comedians complain about her is nonsense, criticism is part of comedy and if they don’t want to receive it, they’d better find another job.

Seth rogen recognize that criticism is good. And, if you’ve done something terrible in your movies, you’re more than happy to accept that you’re not going to age well. As he himself mentions: ‘I think the nature of comedy is that… jokes are not things that necessarily have to last forever’.

However, the writer of Super cool, Seth rogen He did not want to specify to whom his comments were directed. Although, it could refer to Chris rock Y Donald glover who have mentioned that their comedy, series and films have become boring by the culture of cancellation.

Fountain

While we wait to see what else will be in this new phase of Seth rogen, we also recommend you read:



