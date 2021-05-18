A decade of marriage, fame, money and youth. It would seem that the star of Hollywood, Seth rogen He is fully prepared to enlarge the family together with his wife, also the actress Lauren miller. But for this couple, children are not among the plans for their future and that decision, although times have changed, continues to generate controversy.

Interviewed at the Late Night “The Howard Stern Show” the 39-year-old actor He acknowledged that it was not easy to go out and advertise it, but that neither he nor his wife wants to have children: “It’s something that I think made me uncomfortable answering before.”

“People always ask me ‘How do you do so much? How do you make pottery, write a book and make all these movies? The answer is that I do not have children … I have nothing else to do, “he said about his life priorities.

Although Seth also stated that he didn’t have to convince his wife, if not that Lauren completely agrees with this way of thinking: “I would say that she has less desire than I do to have children. She did not want to be convinced to be a mother.”

Anyway, Rogen assured that he has nothing against children and that he could change his plans if his wife ever wanted to have children, although he clarified: “I don’t see that that’s going to happen.”

What does Lauren say when asked about motherhood? “She’s like, ‘uh no’. Which is great. We had lots of fun. I don’t know anyone who gets as much happiness from their children as we do for not having children “, Seth explained on the television cycle.

It is clear that a child’s love is incomparable, that family ties can be unbreakable ties for life. But some just weren’t born to have children and, if you don’t have the dream of being parents. Is it worth doing for an obligation? Rogen and Miller are very clear that the answer in their case is a resounding: “No.”

“We are fucking excited all the time. We spent Saturday morning lying in bed, smoking marijuana, watching movies naked; If we had children, we couldn’t be doing this. There is no child that can give us as much joy as we are getting right now because we don’t have a child. “

Caring for the planet and relationship crisis

He also referred to a growing argument regarding caring for the planet: pollution and damage to the planet caused by a human being is very high. “There are enough children out there. Do we need more people? Who looks at the planet right now and thinks’ Do you know what we need now? More shitty people. That’s really kind of confusing to me, “Seth argued.

Another key factor in their decision, how hard it can be for the couple, who with the arrival of the child will no longer have so much time to connect and share time together: “My friends told me, ‘Yeah, it was really difficult for our relationship.'”, said the actor.

And I add: “I am not saying that we would not be able to overcome that conflict, but, again, we get along very well and we have a very good dynamic.. She works really hard, and a lot too, so when we’re together, we really try to enjoy each other and hang out. “

For all this, it is clear that for the couple it is not an “easy decision to deal with” due to the criticism it generates, but that It is in accordance with the plans that both have for the future, where children have no place.