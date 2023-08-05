Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Russian soldiers with a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer on July 26, 2023 in the area of ​​Krasnyj Lyman in the Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine (symbolic image). © IMAGO/Evgeny Biyatov/ SNA

Ukraine’s second counter-offensive has been underway since June. Now Russian troops in the east were apparently able to make progress and take a settlement.

Novoselivske – Heavy fighting in the east and south of the Ukraine stop. Apparently, Kiev is now suffering setbacks in its counter-offensive in the east: Russian troops are said to have succeeded in taking the Novoselivske settlement in the east of the country and advancing along the Kupyansk, Swatowe and Kreminna fronts. In the south, however, Kiev reported progress.

Ukraine War: Russia reports capture of Novoselivske settlement

Russian troops are said to have taken a settlement in north-eastern Ukraine during the Ukraine war. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that as reported by the Russian news agency Tass. “In the Kupyansk region, the settlement of Novoselivske was liberated thanks to the competent and professional action of the military units of the western command,” said the ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. Previously were the troops Russias apparently advanced on the Kupyansk-Svatove line. This is what the US war experts reported Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Friday in their daily situation report.

Deputy Defense Minister Maliar initially reported on the intensification of Russian offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Svatove regions, but added that Ukrainian forces repulsed all attacks. “The number of enemy attacks has increased. There is heavy fighting,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed on Telegram. In their view, the Russian forces’ aim in these attacks is to direct Ukrainian resources to the area, while Kiev pursues the counter-offensive in the south. In this context, military experts speak of relief attacks.

Counteroffensive success: Ukrainian army advances south of Bakhmut

According to Kiev, the Ukrainian army has meanwhile made progress south of the Russian-controlled city of Bakhmut. “On the southern flank, our armed forces are continuing their advance step by step, despite heavy artillery fire and mines,” wrote Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on Telegram on Friday. Military experts, such as ex-NATO general Erhard Bühler, also confirmed that Ukraine is making “slow but sure” progress in the south, as the military said in its podcast on Friday. The situation of Russian troops in Bakhmut is so bad that they have pulled down reinforcements from the north – Kupyansk and Swatove – the military continued.

Kiev’s troops are said to have even managed to break through Russia’s first line of defense in the south on Friday and advance to the intermediate lines, according to Deputy Defense Minister Maliar of the newspaper Pravda reported. However, the US war experts at the ISW initially saw no evidence of this. Russia had about a year to set up a massive bulwark of minefields and anti-tank obstacles along the front and in the occupied territories. According to military expert Christian Mölling of the German Council on Foreign Relations, as soon as one of these lines of defense could be penetrated, it could give a realistic chance of a success of the counter-offensive (bme/dpa/AFP).