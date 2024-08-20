The Tour of Spain arrived on Tuesday in Spanish territory after three vibrant stages under the incessant sun of Portugal. The high mountains appeared for the first time in the last major World Tourthe last great of international cycling.

According to the criteria of

Today will be the first major challenge for the legion of seven Colombians in the race. Stage 4 promises to determine the general classification that leads Wout van Aert, winner of yesterday’s test, 191.2 kilometers between Lousa and Castelo Blanco.

Sprint in the Vuelta a España. Photo:AFP Share

Today’s route is designed for climbers. It is 170.5 km long, with more than 3,000 metres of elevation gain, one second-category mountain pass, one third-category mountain pass and two first-category mountain passes.

The arrival at the finish line will be high, in the Villuercas PeakThis is the first test for title contenders Sepp Kuss, Richard Carapaz and Primoz Roglic. It will be a 14.6km climb, with gradients of between 15 and 16 percent in the last 3,000 metres.

Setback in the Vuelta a España

Before the start of the fourth stage, an unusual event occurred in the Vuelta a España. The Soudal Quick-Step team of the Spaniard Mikel Landa had its bus stranded on the route from Portugal to Villar de Plasencia, where the starting line was.

Mikel Landa Photo:EFE Share

The cyclists of the squad had no choice but to change in the middle of the street, surrounded by several fans who watched in amazement what was happening in the middle of the street. Return to Spain.

On refrigerators, between laughter and without shame, the runners of the Soudal Quick-Step They prepared themselves for the tough stage 4. Other riders asked several local fans for permission to enter the bathrooms of their houses to relieve themselves.

SPORTS