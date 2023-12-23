The Central Electoral Commission of Russia rejected this Saturday, December 23, the presidential candidacy of Yekaterina Duntsova, journalist and former legislator, alleging errors in the documents submitted for the nomination. The episode adds to the history of blockage that Vladimir Putin's opponents face in the Russian political sphere. Meanwhile, the president is adding support for presidential elections in 2024 in which he will be the only favorite.

Another blow to the opposition in Russia. This Saturday, December 23, the Central Electoral Commission of Russia denied the candidacy for the Presidency of the journalist and former legislator Yekaterina Duntsova.

“The Central Election Commission refused to register my initiative group”, Duntsova wrote on her Telegram account. In addition, according to a channel close to her campaign, said organization found 100 errors in her nomination documents presented this week.

For her part, the head of the commission, Ella Pamfilova, issued a statement referring to the former legislator. “You are a young woman, you still have everything ahead of you. Any less can always turn into a more,” she said.

A determination that the journalist will seek to appeal to the Supreme Court of Russia. Duntsova intends to exhaust her resources: she asked the Yabloko party to name her as a candidate, since she will not be able to be presented again by her supporters.

This request is given on the same day that Grigory Yavlinsky, the leader of said party, – according to Russian state media – reported that he was not going to appear for the presidential contest. He himself assured that “it was not known” whether Dustova's request would be considered.

How did Duntsova become a candidate?

The controversy began last Sunday, when 500 Duntsova supporters supported her candidacy. A figure that is required to run in the presidential elections, as stipulated by Russian electoral law.

Then on Wednesday, the woman submitted her documents to Russia's Central Election Commission to officially register her nomination.

Then, Duntsova assured: “Any sane person would be afraid when taking this step, but fear should not win.”

Archive photo. Former lawmaker Yekaterina Duntsova speaks to reporters after meeting with Central Election Commission officials to present documents at an office in Moscow, Russia, on December 20, 2023. REUTERS – MAXIM SHEMETOV

The former legislator's challenge, before knowing this Saturday's determination, was to collect 300,000 signatures in favor of her candidacy before January 31.

Who is Yekaterina Duntsova?

Yekaterina Duntsova has been a journalist and legislator. She is 40 years old and is a mother of three children.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine broke out almost two years ago, Duntsova has advocated ending the violence, freeing political prisoners and expressing her desire for Russia to be a democratic, prosperous and peaceful state.

Unlike Putin, the opposition refers with the word “war” to what the president calls a “special military operation” in the neighboring country.

Duntsova was born and raised in Rzhev, a small city in western Russia. She and she have presented themselves as an option far from traditional Russian politics.

Repression and hegemony in the Russian presidential elections

Dunstova's fate is similar to that of many of Putin's opponents. The current president, who has been in power for more than two decades—as president and prime minister—is seeking a new six-year term in elections that, for many, have only one possible outcome: re-election.

In the midst of persecutions and imprisonments, there is no opposition figure who can challenge him. One of the most notorious cases is that of Alexei Navalny, who received several sentences totaling more than 30 years.

Russia: uncertainty over the location of the opponent Alexei Navalny





01:43 France 24 © France 24

For Navalny's followers—and other opponents—the elections are a “farce.” They have repeatedly accused the Kremlin of controlling who can run and manipulating votes through the electronic voting system.

The Kremlin's version is different: they argue that Putin will win because he has overwhelming public support, with approval ratings of around 80% according to opinion polls collected by Reuters.

Support for Putin's candidacy

This Saturday, the Fair Russia party unanimously supported Putin's candidacy for the presidential elections scheduled for March next year. There were 192 delegates who voted for the current president.

“The country needs a strong and experienced leader,” said Just Russia leader Sergei Mironov, who stressed that, in his opinion, Putin will be able “to solve the most complex political problems.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2023. via REUTERS – SPUTNIK

For his part, the current president thanked the support and stressed his desire to “work for the consolidation of all patriotic forces” of Russia.

Just Russia's support comes a week after the Kremlin's United Russia party took the same step.

Despite the various supports that the president has received, he will present himself as an independent candidate in an election that even three months before taking place already has a declared winner. Some votes that are strongly criticized. Even more so if the 2020 constitutional reform is taken into account, which allows the current president to serve two more terms of six years each, until 2036.

With Reuters, AP and EFE