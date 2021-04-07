ofMartina Lippl shut down

Vaccinate with speed – that is the motto of the third corona wave. Germany now has to cope with another setback. According to media reports, a large shipment of vaccine fails.

Berlin – According to information from the business magazine Business Insider From government circles a delivery of several hundred thousand vaccine doses of Moderna * fails at the end of April. According to an overview from the Federal Ministry of Health, 446,400 to 548,000 (15th calendar week April 12 to April 18) and between 627,600 to 878,400 in the 17th calendar week (April 26 to May 2) would have expected. Now there is a delivery failure. Apparently it affects the vaccination doses at the end of April. The reason for this was still unclear on Tuesday evening.

However, the Federal Ministry of Health also indicates in the overview “Delivery forecasts up to the end of April 2021” with a red headline and exclamation mark “!!! The figures are based on forecasts and are fraught with uncertainties !!! “.

Covid-19 vaccine: is the next vaccination debacle looming?

Moderna’s delivery schedules are also loud Business Insider often very short-term and uncertain. A delivery of vaccination doses had already failed at short notice in March. To what extent the canceled program will have consequences for the vaccination campaign is still unclear at first. However, since the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) should get Biontech or Moderna instead of Astrazeneca * for a second vaccination for everyone under 60, the failure is not good news. Can Biontech fill the gap?

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn wants to consult with the federal states on the implementation of the Stiko recommendation on the Astrazeneca vaccine this Wednesday. Not an easy task under these conditions. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA