From: Jens Kiffmeier

Play the Trump game: Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell opposed aid to Ukraine in the Senate. © Jose Luis Magana/dpa

Weapons aid is stalling: a billion-dollar package for Ukraine has been blocked in the US Senate – with the votes of the Republicans. It's a success for Trump.

Washington – Hard setback for Ukraine in the fight against Russia's war of aggression: The US Senate has rejected a support package worth 60 billion. This is what the news agency reports AFP on Wednesday evening (February 7). The adoption of the project failed due to the lack of approval from the republican. In addition to aid to Ukraine, the package also included money to secure the US border with Mexico and promised benefits for Israel. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a quick second vote that would only focus on foreign aid.

Shock for Ukraine: US Senate blocks aid package – because of Republicans

The Republicans' blockade of the latest draft of the legislative package had already become apparent. The project will be “dead on arrival” if it reaches the House of Representatives, said House Republican leader Mike Johnson. Also the former Republican US President Donald Trumpwhich in all likelihood will also be the case US election next November against incumbents Joe Biden will compete, had spoken out clearly against it in advance.

Success for Trump: Republicans follow his call

“Don’t be stupid,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform last weekend. Although his party advocates stronger border security with Mexico, the ex-president rejects new aid for Ukraine and Israel. “We need a separate border and immigration law,” which should not be “in any way tied to foreign aid,” he wrote in his post. The 77-year-old further describes the law as “a great gift for the Democrats and a death wish for the Republican Party.”

The so-called National Security Supplementary Act includes, among other things, $60 billion to support Ukraine. Also planned are $14.1 billion in support for Israel and $20.2 billion for border security. The compromise negotiated by Democrats and Republicans also includes numerous changes to immigration policy.

Support in the Ukraine war: Scholz consults with Biden

This offers Ukraine a foretaste of a possible turning point. Given Trump's high poll numbers, a return to the White House in the upcoming presidential election is no longer considered completely unlikely. Many countries in Europe are now trembling about a reduction in US aid. Ukraine is already lacking sufficient supplies of weapons and ammunition in the fight against Russia. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to travel to the USA on Thursday. When incumbent President Biden visits, support for Ukraine will also be on the agenda. (jkf/ with material of AFP)