The Criminal Appeal and Guarantees Chamber of Lomas de Zamora reversed a decision of a provincial judge to withdraw from a case against the Moyano lawyer, Daniel Llermanos, and refer it to the Buenos Aires federal judge Ariel Lijo. The move spells a setback for Attorney K.

It happens that the judge of guarantees, Jorge Walter López, had granted Lijo’s request for inhibition, but now the Chamber He revoked the measure and the case must continue to be processed in the provincial courts.

In the case, the former judge Llermanos, Víctor Hortel, former director of the Penitentiary Service and founder of the Vatayón Militante, and Facundo Melo, lawyer and former AFI agent, are charged. have instigated the ex-barrabrava of Independiente and repentant Damián Lagaronne to file false accusations to hinder the progress of the case for fraud against the club and for the benefit of Pablo Moyano.

Llermanos and Hortel – current official of the Plan against Hunger and promoter of Operation Puf – tried to remove the cause of Lomas de Zamora and take it to Comodoro Py. Operative Puf was an attempt K to overturn the cause of the Cuadernos de las Bribes.

The Chamber, with the vote of judges Pablo Little and Alejandro Rojas, understood that the judge of guarantees had been inhibited by means of “unattainable” fundamentals. For the court, Judge López only assumed that the events were part of a political-judicial plot and affirmed that the connection was evident.

On the other hand, for the Criminal Chamber of Lomas it is not enough to refer to the K story of the lawfare to found a measure, but legal grounds are needed.

Is about a setback for Llermanos. Prosecutor Pablo Rossi had requested raids and the arrest of Llermanos and Hortel, but the now suspended attorney general Enrique Ferrari removed him from the case as soon as Kirchnerism won the PASO in 2019.

Llermanos also countered by appearing in the case that investigates the illegal espionage plot initiated in the federal Justice of Lomas de Zamora and denouncing the prosecutor Sebastián Scalera there (who is leading the case against Moyano for Independiente), several intelligence agents and journalists Luis Majul, Nicolás Wiñazki and Gustavo Grabia.

However, in that case in federal Justice it emerged that Llermanos maintained a long-standing relationship with agents Melo and others named Araque and Sáez and used them for maneuvers to hinder the Independent cause, according to the prosecution.

It is suspected in the prosecution that Llermanos would have used agent Melo who He was a defense attorney for Damián Lagaronne since at least the end of 2017. According to Scalera, Melo would have pressured Lagaronne to prevent him from declaring as an accused collaborator and to falsely denounce spurious maneuvers by the prosecutor in the case. All this with the support of Lagaronne’s other lawyer, Víctor Hortel. Lagaronne directed the barrabrava with “Bebote” Alvarez.

The first investigation of Llermanos was suspended by the prosecutor Sebastián Bisquert because, claiming to be a victim of the lawfare of which Vice President Cristina Kirchner speaks.

Llermanos appeared with the sponsorship of Javier Raidan (linked to the former Secretary of Justice K Julián Álvarez) and requested that copies of those that were opened in other cases due to his complaints be incorporated into the case.

New links with intelligence services emerge from the copies of the federal illegal espionage case, now added to the criminal case against Llermanos and Hortel. It also appears that Melo would have collected money from the Moyanos for his role in the case.

Faced with these evidence, the prosecutor Javier Martínez, who was in charge of the case, again summoned Daniel Llermanos for the investigation on January 18 and Víctor Hortel for the 19, but the hearings were postponed again.

Llermanos avoided introducing himself and sent a certificate of close contact with a positive case of coronavirus. Hortel, for his part, appeared at the scheduled hearing and made use of his right not to testify.

A new date was set to take a statement from Llermanos on March 16, but claiming that his lawyer was ill, he again avoided appearing.

Later, Judge López was inhibited. But now the Lomas de Zamora chamber ordered him to continue with the case against Llermanos and must go to the investigation.

