Tesla is being severely punished for using Chinese batteries in the Model 3.

In the Netherlands, there are generous subsidies for electric cars, but we are not the only country that is so progressive. Even in the bastion of the combustion engine – the United States – subsidies are being distributed for electric cars.

In the US there are even more benefits for private individuals than here. The tax benefit can be up to $7,500. Of course, there are conditions attached to this. For example, it must be a 'local product'. This means that all European and Asian EVs are excluded.

Tesla is of course American and the Model 3 was therefore eligible for the full subsidy. However, that is about to change. The American government has tightened the rules and as a result the Model 3 (the RWD and Long Range in any case) will be excluded next year. This probably has to do with the Asian origin of the batteries.

Tesla had already seen the storm brewing and recently warned that the Model 3 might lose half of the tax benefit. However, it now appears that customers can expect to receive the full $7,500. At least that is what Tesla communicates.

This is a minor setback for Tesla, because the Model 3 will immediately become $7,500 more expensive in the US. Now Tesla can of course reduce its price again, but this will again be at the expense of its margin.

The new rules will only take effect after December 31, so you will probably now see Dutch practices in the US. All people who have been paying attention will of course quickly order a Tesla before the end of the year.

It appears that the Model 3 Performance continues to have the advantage. Since that version is only $5,000 more expensive than the Long Range, it would suddenly be cheaper with a subsidy. That's going to be a bit of a strange situation. But yes, that is often the case with subsidies.

