Dhe British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has suffered a setback in the second chamber of parliament with his new asylum law. The House of Lords voted on Monday evening in London in favor of a motion not to ratify the underlying treaty with Rwanda for the time being. This is likely to delay a vote on the law. Sunak had strongly warned the House of Lords, which consists of around 800 mostly appointed members, not to stand in the way of the will of the elected lower house. The chamber approved the asylum law last week.

The Conservative government's draft plan would see all migrants who come to Britain irregularly be deported to Rwanda, regardless of their origin. They should ask for asylum in the East African country, which critics accuse of human rights violations. A return to Great Britain is not possible. To this end, Rwanda should be declared a safe third country by law.

A report had recommended that the Rwanda treaty not be ratified until all security requirements were met. The responsible committee of the upper house approved the report with the votes of members of both major parties.

Despite the vote, it is widely expected that the House of Lords will ultimately not block the treaty or the law. However, the upper house, which is known to be critical, could delay the planned schedule. This would make implementation before the next parliamentary election more difficult. The social democratic Labor Party, which is clearly leading in all polls, has already announced that it will not pursue the Rwanda plan any further.