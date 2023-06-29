The London Court of Appeal ruled that the African territory “is not a safe third country” to refer people who arrive in the United Kingdom irregularly. This is because Kigali does not have a reliable processing system and could result in travelers being sent back to their home nations. The British Prime Minister announced that he will appeal the split ruling.

This Thursday, June 29, the Conservative Government led by Rishi Sunak received a severe setback after the British Justice considered that Rwanda is not a “safe” country to send migrants who arrive in the United Kingdom irregularly.

The London Court of Appeal gave rise to the appeals presented by different asylum seekers and non-governmental organizations after the High Court last December endorsed the Administration’s policy.

The ruling on the immigration measure was divided. Unlike Geoffrey Vos and Nicholas Underhill, Ian Burnett – head of the judges in England and Wales and in charge of publicly reading the decision – considered the guarantees proposed by the Government as valid and that Rwanda “is a safe country”. This opens the possibility that the State can raise an appeal.

"I strongly believe that the Rwandan government has provided the necessary guarantees to ensure that there is no real risk that relocated asylum seekers will be mistakenly returned to third countries," Burnett said.







However, Vos and Underhill spoke out against the Irregular Immigration Bill currently in Parliament. The politicians argued that Kigali must correct “the deficiencies of its asylum process” before receiving civilians until it meets required standards.

The judges concluded that the current conditions of the Rwandan system are insufficient and are a “real risk” for asylum applications, which may not be processed and migrants could be repatriated to their countries of origin.

It is stipulated that the Minister of the Interior, Suella Braverman, appeals this ruling before the Supreme Court. The Sunak government had signed an agreement with Kigali so that migrants who arrive irregularly through the English Channel process their applications in the African country.

The Government will appeal the refusal of Justice

Rishi Sunak stated that they will seek permission from the courts to appeal the decision of the Court of Appeal. Through his Twitter account, the prime minister said that he “fundamentally disagrees” with the conclusions of the ruling, although he respects it.

“Rwanda is a safe country. The High Court agreed. UNHCR has its own program for Libyan refugees in Rwanda,” he said. The premier added that it should be the government and not the criminal gangs that should “decide who comes.”

“I will do whatever it takes to make that happen,” Sunak said.

In return, the Labor Party again criticized the conservative plan for being "unfeasible, unethical and exorbitant."



In return, the Labor Party again criticized the conservative plan for being “unfeasible, unethical and exorbitant.”

Opposition Interior spokeswoman Yvette Cooper said the Sunak administration cannot “solve the chaos” and reiterated that sending migrants to Rwanda is more expensive than letting them process applications in the country.

The Migration Advisor for Doctors Without Borders also objected to the government project and called it “cruel.” “It would inflict serious and irreparable damage to their health, well-being and dignity,” she maintained.

