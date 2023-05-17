There will be no new investigation into the cause of Carlo Heuvelman’s death. There will also be no new investigation into the question of how the DNA of victim Heuvelman ended up on the shoe of main suspect Sanil B. Heuvelman died in July 2021 after a turbulent night full of fights between young people on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Sanil was the only one of a group of friends from Hilversum to be sentenced for Carlo’s death.

