The governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán, faced a judicial setback this Thursday, because the Criminal Cassation Chamber rejected the appeals promoted by his administration for the provincial justice to carry out the case for irregularities in the isolation centers for patients with coronavirus and their close contacts.

This was established by Chamber IV of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, presided over by Mariano Borinsky, when considering “inadmissible” the appeal filed by the State Prosecutor’s Office of the province of Formosa at the beginning of last February.

Borinsky and the other member of Chamber IV, Javier Carbajo, indicated that “the appealed resolution, since it provides for the continuation of the process, does not meet the requirement of objective challenge as it is neither a final judgment nor comparable to it under the terms of the Article 457 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Nation “.

They added that “the State Prosecutor of the province of Formosa had not been able to demonstrate that a matter of a federal nature was involved in the case, or a duly founded arbitrary assumption, or that the appealed decision caused a current grievance of impossible or late subsequent reparation that allows the decision taken to be equated to a definitive question and thus enable the reviewing jurisdiction of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation in its capacity as intermediate court “.

Thus, they rejected the presentation that the Formosa Prosecutor’s Office formalized on February 2 to challenge the decision taken during the judicial fair to declare the jurisdiction of the federal jurisdiction to process the collective habeas corpus presented by the national senator for that province and holder of the joint block of Together for Change in the upper house, Luis Naidenoff.

Naidenoff remarked in his argument that the isolation centers in Formosa they do not respect the conditions of privacy, intimacy, hygiene and health, and at the end of January, the Fair Chamber of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber (which was made up of Borinsky, Juan Carlos Gemignani and Daniel Petrone) determined that this presentation should be dealt with in federal justice.

That first ruling had a vote that was divided, since judges Borinsky and Gemignani understood that the jurisdiction belongs to the federal courts, while Magistrate Petrone, in a minority, shared the criteria of the prosecutor Raúl Pleé, who considered that the provincial justice should act of Formosa.

And days later, on February 2, it was when the Formosa Prosecutor’s Office challenged that ruling and filed an extraordinary federal appeal with which it wanted the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation to be the one to define whether it was the provincial or federal justice. the one who should carry out the case.

With their recent pronouncement, chamberlains Borinsky and Carbajo They also validated the ruling of the Federal Court of Appeals of Resistance, province of Chaco, with which the decision of the federal judge was revoked. of first instance of Formosa that had declared abstract and rejected the habeas corpus that Naidenoff promoted.

The definition was taken “taking into account the importance of constitutional rights at stake and the consequent need to intensify the measures aimed at their protection “.

It was also recalled that “the request for reports to the authorities and the visual inspection in government isolation centers by the judicial authorities themselves must be complied with.”

Judges Borinsky and Carbajo highlighted that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, on February 25, 2021 and in the framework of a competition incident, asked the province of Formosa to report urgently on the current situation of government isolation centers and the application of protocols for the protection of people’s human rights.

They also recalled that, on the same occasion, the Highest Court exhorted the province of Formosa to “carry out the control and prevention of the spread of the Covid-19 virus in accordance with the constitutional and conventional standards concerning human rights.” .

DS