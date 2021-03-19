Federal judge Belén López Macé ordered free movement in Formosa this Friday by giving rise to a presentation by Senators Luis Naidenoff and Martín Hernández, after the provision of the return to phase 1 in the province.

In the resolution, the magistrate gave the Gildo Insfrán government 72 hours to present a protocol and adapt to the measure.

The habeas corpus presented by the senators requested the Justice to “release and reestablish the ambulatory freedom of all the people who are isolated for having entered the province and have a negative PCR in compliance with the federal standard DNU 168/21”.

On the other hand, the ruling also states: “refrain from isolating people who enter the provincial territory and are not positive cases of COVID-19, suspect and / or close contacts as established by the National authority, according to DNU 260/20 DNU 125/21 AND DNU 168/21 ″.

Federal Court 2 of Formosa ruled on the request of a group of opposition deputies who had required that be “ordered to the Province of Formosa to release and restore freedom of movement for all people who are isolated due to having entered the Province and have a negative PCR “.

In this sense, it was required that federal standard DNU 168/21 be complied with. Among the cases used to substantiate this request, they pointed out that “Antonella Maglietti Smith and Carlos Federico Bertoli Caro, along with their youngest daughter,” … entered the province of Formosa on March 4 with a NEGATIVE PCR, which at the Nowadays, they carried out two PCRs which yielded a NEGATIVE result. “

So once again the deputies of Juntos por el Cambio indicated that the Gildo Insfrán government acted in an “illegitimate and unreasonable” manner. Regarding its prevention policies in the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic, “these actions violate the most elementary human rights, such as the right to freedom of movement, the right to free movement, protected by our National Constitution and protected by the DNU 168/21 “.

In another section, the judicial resolution indicates that those measures implemented by the Formosan government “subject the population to compulsory isolation in centers, restricting ambulatory freedom in an unreasonable and illegal manner by the Province of Formosa violating constitutional norms, disobeying and ignoring norms. federal laws that are in force throughout the national territory. “

Judge María Belén López Mace pointed out that “it is extremely illuminating, regarding the obligation for the province of Formosa to abide by the limits delineated by the regulations issued by the National Executive Power,” however she was forceful in indicating that said provincial authority to issue regulations regulatory, “do not

they can restrict the rights legislated there beyond what is allowed. “

At that point, he referred to what the Appeals Chamber had already confirmed, stating that although the powers of the Insfrán government “to establish the prevention measures it deems appropriate in this particular health emergency situation are not unknown,” however, that power must be exercised in a coherent, reasonable and contextualized way, always respecting constitutional standards. “

The provincial government responded to this question and said that its decisions regarding the detention of people respond to the fact that “the province is unable to measure whether people who come from places or areas with viral circulation have been in close contact with a positive case. Before entering the territory, they must have a negative PCR. They must isolate the quarantine period due to the probability of being carriers of the virus, in accordance with the protocols “.

The head of Federal Court 2 of Formosa opposed this argument and argued that “lThe protocols in force and promptly dictated by the province of Formosa for the control of interjurisdictional entry do not comply with national regulations. “

For this reason, it ordered that within 72 hours the Province “proceed to dictate and / or adapt its protocol of entry into the provincial territory, guaranteeing free interjurisdictional circulation in accordance with the parameters established in DNU No. 168/21, based on the fundamentals developed “.

JPE