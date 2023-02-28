Electoral political polls today February 28, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Calano Fdi and M5S, Lega and Forza Italia are back: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls elaborated by Emg-Different for the Raitre program Agora.

According to the survey, in fact, Giorgia Meloni’s party drops by 0.3 percent and falls back to 27.7%. The Democratic Party was stable at 18.6 percent, while the 5 Star Movement lost almost half a percentage point (0.4% to be precise), falling back to 16.6 percent.

Lega gains 0.3 percent and climbs back to 9.4 percent, as does Forza Italia now credited with 7.8 percent. The Third Pole goes from 7.2 to 7%, while, among the other minor parties, the Greens/Italian Left drop by 0.2 percent, while +Europe rises again to 3%, which gains 0.2 percent compared to the previous survey carried out on February 20th.

