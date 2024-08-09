Home policy

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Swing states will be a decisive factor for Harris and Trump in the 2024 US election. In one state, a certain group of voters surprises.

Washington, DC – The election campaign for US election in November is in full swing. With the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris The Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump under pressure. The polls show that Harris is currently well ahead of Trump. The swing states are crucial for both candidates. But here too, Trump is suffering his first setback. In Wisconsin, he is not receiving the usual approval from one group of voters.

US election: Setback for Donald Trump in swing state among voters

The results in the swing states are crucial for the outcome of the US presidential election. States that are neither predominantly Democratic nor Republican. How Newsweek writes on August 9, Harris is leading in Wisconsin with 48 percent, while Trump is at 45 percent. The survey was conducted between July 31 and August 5 among 800 registered voters by RMG Research, Inc. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The survey was conducted before the announcement of her running mate, Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota. A look at the voting groups reveals an interesting result. The proportion of male voters is the same for Harris and Trump at 46 percent. But the snapshot can change quickly.

US elections 2024: Donald Trump popular with men – Harris popular with blacks and women

More recent national surveys show a different picture. A survey of Economist/YouGov, conducted between August 4 and 6, shows that Trump is getting 48 percent of the support among men nationwide, while Harris is at 40 percent. The survey surveyed 1,618 adults, and the margin of error is estimated at three percent. This trend has been going on for years. Since 1996, the majority of women have preferred the Democratic candidate, according to the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP).

Trump had the most men behind him in the 2020 US elections. White men in particular preferred Trump over Biden, as data analyses by the CAWP show. However, Biden was significantly more popular among black men. Harris could achieve similar results, as she is particularly popular with women and the black population. As the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, she identifies as black and Indian. Trump is confused by this and attacked the vice president in a conversation with journalists.

Donald Trump popular with men – Harris must “develop message”

To get more votes from men, the Democrats “develop a message that is aimed at men and that focuses on the political issues and not on Harris as the first female president,” said Carrie Baker, professor of women, gender and sexuality at Smith College in Massachusetts. NewsweekThe polls in other swing states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan indicate a close race. There are less than 100 days until the US election on November 5. Until then, Harris and Trump must continue to fight for the swing states. (vk)