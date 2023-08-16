setapp announced the arrival in 2024 of a app store for iOS devices which will act as an alternative to the classic Apple App Store.

As you may know, the Digital Markets Act of the European Union establishes a series of obligations and prohibitions for the so-called “gatekeeper” companies of the digital market, which will be forced to open their platforms and services to other companies and developers.

This de facto decree will have an important impact on Apple’s mobile ecosystem, which will have to allow its users to be able to download apps even outside the App Store, a process called sideloading. Otherwise, he could face heavy fines worth billions of dollars.

According to rumors, the Cupertino company should implement the sideloading support since iOS 17 in order to comply with European regulations.