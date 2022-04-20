SThe Windows 11 operating system has been available since October last year and is free of charge for previous Windows 10 users. We had taken stock here that it should rather be called Windows 10.1 because there are hardly any innovations and improvements to be seen. The main change was the design. As usual, some ballast is dragged along under the hood, and the most important objection to Windows 11 is that several billion computers can no longer keep up with the now mandatory hardware requirements such as UEFI, Secure Boot and TPM module, although they are sufficiently fast for Windows 11 are. So they’ll be e-waste when Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 in 2025.

After more than half a year with Windows 11, a certain disillusionment sets in. There is nothing that inspires lasting enthusiasm, and there remains the constant annoyance that Microsoft always wants to re-educate you. The user should submit, he is treated like a small child who has to be forced onto a path that Microsoft considers right. But this is not about complaining, but about a few tips on how to set up your Windows 11 as well, securely and data-efficiently as possible.