The footage showed a black Porsche SUV while it was stopping at the gas station, where the gasoline hose was connected to the car.

There were two men standing around the car. Suddenly one of them walked towards the car and pulled the fuel hose out of it forcefully, pulled a lighter from his forehead, and set the car on fire, causing a huge fireball to erupt.

While the man fled from the place quickly, one of those in the place came to the aid of the woman who was behind the wheel, and as soon as he opened the door for her, she quickly ran away from the place.

The accident occurred in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday afternoon, according to the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”, on Saturday.

The gas station employees immediately rushed towards the car, carrying fire extinguishers and proceeding to put out the flames, which prevented a devastating explosion in the place.

The Chinese police arrested the man who carried out the attack, and subjected him to investigation, while the reasons for the attack are not yet clear.