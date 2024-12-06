Not allunyar-se gaire of the Catalan capital but gaudir of nature. Beyond the routes in the Serra de Collserola Natural Park, the Serralada Marina, the Llobregat Delta or the Muntanya de Montserrat Natural Park, you can also find some attractions around Barcelona. Te’n proposem set.

The Matagalls

We started with one of the classics, an ideal route for both ends. summit of Matagalls. It is an itinerary through Sant Marçal, both ends of the route through Collfornic. Parlem of a tour that circulates greatly throughout the forest, which is appreciated in the summer, while in the evening it is especially gaudy of the visual spectacle.

The Matagalls is an emblematic summit, from where we can see a spectacular panoramic view of the Montseny Natural Parkd’on is the second highest summit (1,697 m). The route is marked with the white and red markings of the GR 5-2, in addition to fitnesses.

The Turó de l’Home

The Turó de l’Home, in the Vallès Oriental, is only 1,706 meters high, but is also suitable for discovering both rogues. From this elevated point of Montseny we can also see both the sea and the Pyrenees, and on some occasions it goes up to warn the island of Mallorca. It is a simple and basic tour for the smallest of the house. However, we need to clean both because the road goes through the area, and we can use neu or gel, so we need to clean and make sure not to roll. This route starts at the parking lot at 1,542 metres, with a total of 6.3 km of snowfall and windfall, and a positive slope of practically 230 metres.

The Mola

Anem altre clàssic com és the summit of La Mola (Vallès Occidental). This excursion along the Monjos road will be a point of pilgrimage throughout the region and throughout the Catalan territory, which has many diverse people. The capdamunt hi trobarem the Monestir de Sant Llorenç del Munt, initiating a rethinking process after the concession was not renewed to the owners of the restaurant.

The route has some unevenness, but the road between the two and the tornado does not present any major difficulties. Arrencant from Matadepera, the road is practically 3 km from Pujada to the summit, located at 1104 meters.

Sant Jeroni

We continue to another classic mountain, Sant Jeroni, the most conegut of the mountains of Montserrat, at 1,236m, and the point of confluence of three regions: Anoia, Bages and Baix Llobregat. Fa uns quants anys it was easier to arrive dalt thanks to the dizzying aerial funicular which runs along the wall of the Serrat del Moro, but the excursion began from l’esplanada del monestir.

Cabrera

Located in the Osona region, the mountain of Cabrera, 1,308 meters, is the highest point of the natural region of Collsacabra. At the same time I found a sanctuary: the sanctuary of Cabrera. Access to the summit is from Cantonigròs and the Pla d’Aiats, or from the other side, from the Pont de les Perxes cap to Sant Julià de Cabrera.

La Morella

La Morella, at 593 meters, is the highest peak of the Massís del Garraf, in the Baix Llobregat region. This is the beginning of this itinerary of mountain views that we propose to acquire experience and develop passions for the mountain. The ascension is following the markers of the GR-92, Sender del Mediterrani, which also begins in the town of Begues, and returns to the mateix point. There are several alternative routes. On the way we discover La Pleta, the information center of the Parc del Garraf, which is worth visiting.

The Tagamanent

The Tagamanent is a good excursion to walk along the volants of the turó with the channel. Located at 1,055 meters, the space is surrounded by nature, but passes through marked corridors and also a paved track. It is a 3.4 km circular route that will be completed in approximately 1 hour, overcoming 210 meters of positive slope. Cal Bellver, Casa Museu Ca L’Agustí and the Bassa de Ca l’Agustí, the Collet de Sant Martí, the antics correus or various fonts are some of the points that we can see, in addition to the mateix turó.