Jonathan Majors He will stand trial on August 3 on domestic violence charges, the actor learned after appearing in court for the first time on Tuesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Majors appeared in New York criminal court on June 20 to hear the lesser charges of assault and harassment against him and to set a trial date of August 3.

Majors was arrested March 25 on charges of strangulation, assault and stalking after a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. The New York Police Department reported that the victim sustained minor head and neck injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

criminal defense attorney MajorsPriya Chaudhry, was quick to deny these charges in a statement, stating that the actor is:

“completely innocent and is verifiably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

Chaudhry added that they were in the process of:

“gather and present evidence to the district attorney with the expectation that all charges are immediately dropped.”

Variety reported in April that more alleged victims of abuse had come forward and were cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, around the same time that Majors he was fired by his talent agent Entertainment 360 and by the public relations firm The Lede Company.

Majors recently starred believe 3 and plays Kang the Conqueror in it Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has appeared in season 1 of Loki, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and has already filmed the second season of Loki. Disney and Marvel They have yet to comment on the allegations.

Editor’s note: I am surprised by the tolerance that has been shown in this case, that is, any other actor involved in these situations has been immediately banned from work and from social networks, even without verifying whether they are guilty or innocent.