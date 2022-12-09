Genoa – Three pedestrians have been run over within an hour in Sestri Ponente by as many cars, around 6.30. The first two, on different occasions, in front of the Fincantieri factory, in via Soliman; the third near the Coop, in via Sant’Alberto. The conditions of the injured are not serious, but they were taken to hospital by the 118 for tests. The local police are busy with the reliefs.

Yesterday evening around eight o’clock another accident had occurred on the flyover. A biker he had been hospitalized in yellow code at the Villa Scassi hospital. Another motorcyclist was involved in an accident last night at 2.45 in Piazza Verdi, in front of the Brignole station. The person involved went alone to the emergency room where she was hospitalized in yellow code.