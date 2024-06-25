Genoa – A long and moving applause greeted, this morning, in the churchyard of the church of San Giovanni Battista in Sestri Ponente, the coffin of Fabio Ranni, the 51-year-old AMT driver found lifeless at the end of frantic searches in the quarry of Panigaro, in Val Chiaravagna, victim of a tragic fall. Present at the function were numerous colleagues from the public transport company of the Municipality of Genoa, friends, acquaintances and a group of Alpine soldiers with whom he had shared his military service. The parish priest Don Stefano Colombelli officiated the ceremony in front of three packed naves. «Today we present to the Father all the works of love that Fabio accomplished in his life – said the priest in the homily – Because for them he will be judged. This is the load of positivity that we bring to the Lord. Not our efforts, but the intensity of love. Love is the engine of our life.” Don Stefano added an invitation to trust: «Our true life is eternal life. We are all destined for it. There is a loving relationship between us and our deceased brothers. Let us rediscover this profound language of the spirit, to still feel our dearly departed close to us.” At the end of the celebration, the coffin was taken outside the church by A.Se.F. operators. of the Municipality of Genoa together with relatives, close in pain and condolence: having arrived in the churchyard, to the spontaneous roar of great applause, they made a stop, before leaving again, towards the nearby cemetery of San Giovanni Battista di Sestri, where burial was carried out.



01:26