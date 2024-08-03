friendly

Beppe Risso

The first friendly match of Sestri Levante against Trento ends 0-0. A match that marks the end of the retreat for the Corsari who will return to Tigullio in view of the first official match of the Italian Cup against Albinoleffe. Mister Scotto is satisfied in his first outing on the bench of Sestri Levante: “We wanted to see where we were with the preparation. I am very satisfied especially for the attitude with which the boys faced the match”.



00:47