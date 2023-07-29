Sestri Levante – They used a ruse to rob the unfortunate but they were discovered by the last victim and arrested by the carabinieri of the Sestri Levante operational nucleus in collaboration with colleagues from the Lavagna and Sestri stations. They are three citizens of South American origins, a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both Peruvian and from Florence, and a 35-year-old Cuban, with no fixed abode, “caught in the act of committing a crime for attempted theft aggravated by acted with dexterity”.

The facts. The other afternoon, around 18, in Sestri Levante, in via Antica Romana Occidentale, a passer-by was hit on the head by a slimy substance. Suddenly a man and woman she had just met approached her with wet handkerchiefs, offering to help clean up what they claimed was seagull guano. Without giving her time to understand what was happening to her, they started rubbing her head and neck with wet towels, despite the firm resistance of the victim, who immediately realized her deception: the two of her they had taken off the gold necklace that she wore from her. The victim raised her voice, ordering the two to return the stolen goods to her. The two, embarrassed at being discovered, returned the necklace that the man had hidden in one of the handkerchiefs that he still held in his hand. Then both fled in the direction of a car, parked nearby: a third accomplice was waiting for them on board, with the engine running, to flee. The victim was able to get the license plate number, reporting it to the Carabinieri operations center in Sestri Levante. The carabiniere, who collected the detailed description of the perpetrators of the fact, coordinated the patrols in the circuit, belting the area and positioning the crews along the possible escape routes. The car of the three criminals was intercepted and stopped in Cavi di Lavagna as it headed towards the highway. After the arrest, the three were transferred to the security rooms of the provincial command of Genoa. Yesterday the validation hearing.